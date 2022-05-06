Overview

Dr. Suzzette Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Robinson works at Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.