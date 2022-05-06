Dr. Suzzette Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzzette Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzzette Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology6118 190th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is an excellent Doctor. She knows her stuff and make sure that her patients are well taken care of. Excellent with labor and delivery.
About Dr. Suzzette Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245213339
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
