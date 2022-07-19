Overview

Dr. Suzy Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.