Dr. Suzi Campanaro, DPM
Dr. Suzi Campanaro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Craig A. Simmons D. D. S.4955 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 457-0254
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Campanaro is the best! So very kind and gentle. With her assistant Michele, this is an extraordinary medical practice. I actually looked forward to my appointments.
About Dr. Suzi Campanaro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Campanaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campanaro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campanaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
