Dr. Suzette Toombs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzette Toombs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
- 1 1001 West Loop S Ste 600, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (281) 825-5666
-
2
Martin Luther King Jr Health Center Pharmacy3550 Swingle Rd, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (713) 793-2900
-
3
Ben Taub Hospital1504 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 873-5130Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor for TBI and MCI
About Dr. Suzette Toombs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1356785497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Psychiatry
