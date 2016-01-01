See All Urologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD

Urology
2.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Sutherland works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace
    6005 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1508854951
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

