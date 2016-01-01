Dr. Suzette Sanchez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Sanchez, DO
Overview
Dr. Suzette Sanchez, DO is a dermatologist in Holland, MI. She currently practices at SANCHEZ SUZETTE DO. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Suzette Sanchez DO Dermatology PC3290 N Wellness Dr Ste 260, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 399-9040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Suzette Sanchez, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Patient Satisfaction
