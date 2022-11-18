Dr. Suzette Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzette Miranda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Calif San Francisco and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Seattle Pllc901 Boren Ave Ste 1650, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-6221
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I got top surgery under Dr. Miranda and her team because she takes medicaid and she had amazing reviews. I had no issues whatsoever and I'm super happy with the results! I haven't been misgendered much at all since. Recovery went well and I feel comfortable in my own skin now. Thank you so much Dr. Miranda!! I'm glad to finally feel like myself after years of trying to get this surgery.
About Dr. Suzette Miranda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407182199
Education & Certifications
- Mark Codner, MD, Atlanta, Ga.
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Univ Of Calif San Francisco
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.