Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Lajeunesse works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, I as so pleased to have found her. She takes her time and listens , my granddaughters are now seeing her
About Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881600609
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lajeunesse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lajeunesse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lajeunesse has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajeunesse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajeunesse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajeunesse.
