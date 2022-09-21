Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Westside Eye Clinic4601 Wichers Dr, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 347-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Killeen?
Experienced and well trained. Had cataract surgery and also had my severe astigmatism and and severe myopia corrected with premium lenses. Went from not being able to see the eye chart to almost 20/20 vision and I am also able to read from a computer screen. Her entire system from the clinic to the surgery center is highly competent and professional. I am a retired psychologist and healthcare manager and have been very critical of health service delivery in the past 20 years. Dr. Killeen and her staff are a refreshing exception to what I have experienced in the past. You have to keep in mind she has a VERY busy practice so at times she can appear rushed, but she will answer questions if asked. Your main focus needs to be on her competence as a surgeon (which is exceptional). You know she is good because other MDs have their surgery done by her. However, because of the present state of knowledge in regard to cataract surgery there are no guarantees. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killeen has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Killeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.