Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Killeen works at Westside Eye Clinic in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Westside Eye Clinic
    Westside Eye Clinic
4601 Wichers Dr, Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 347-8408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
  West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Experienced and well trained. Had cataract surgery and also had my severe astigmatism and and severe myopia corrected with premium lenses. Went from not being able to see the eye chart to almost 20/20 vision and I am also able to read from a computer screen. Her entire system from the clinic to the surgery center is highly competent and professional. I am a retired psychologist and healthcare manager and have been very critical of health service delivery in the past 20 years. Dr. Killeen and her staff are a refreshing exception to what I have experienced in the past. You have to keep in mind she has a VERY busy practice so at times she can appear rushed, but she will answer questions if asked. Your main focus needs to be on her competence as a surgeon (which is exceptional). You know she is good because other MDs have their surgery done by her. However, because of the present state of knowledge in regard to cataract surgery there are no guarantees. I highly recommend her.
    Christopher Le Blanc, PhD — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699774935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killeen works at Westside Eye Clinic in Marrero, LA. View the full address on Dr. Killeen’s profile.

    Dr. Killeen has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Killeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

