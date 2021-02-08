Dr. Garofano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 207 E 84th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
-
2
Diabetes Prevention Program530 1st Ave Ste 5E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-8865
-
3
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 25, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-8865
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with doctor Garofano and I. can say that she made me feel quite at ease. She directed me to have a breathing test along with blood work and within in few days I received a call directly from the doctor to go over my results. She is very pleasant and knowledgeable and I would highly recommend her to anyone that requires her services.
About Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
