Dr. Suzette Clements, DPM

Podiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Suzette Clements, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Clements works at Minimally Invasive Center of Atlanta in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flat Shoals Foot & Ankle Center
    2855 Candler Rd Ste 10, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 241-7400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2020
    One the day that I went it was very busy. Dr. Clements has the best bedside manner. She is very professional, educated and informative. I was a new patient and she was even concerned about me to contact me at my residence after my visit to check on my condition. I don't know many doctors/providers that do that. Dr. Clements is also very motivational and she told me that she will heal me without surgery which was a good thing for me. I had been in pain for nearly a year but Dr . Clements eliminated that prior to leaving office
    Teri H — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Suzette Clements, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003846718
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzette Clements, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clements works at Minimally Invasive Center of Atlanta in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Clements’s profile.

    Dr. Clements has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

