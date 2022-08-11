Dr. Suzette Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzette Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Boyd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suzette L Boyd MD3010 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-4170Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
I recently moved to the area and Dr. Boyd has been very responsive to any questions I have had. Very friendly as well!
About Dr. Suzette Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851490635
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University Hospital-St Paul
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.