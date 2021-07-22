Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairhaven, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Luc works at
Locations
Southcoast Center for Cancer Care Laboratory206 MILL RD, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Directions (508) 973-9070
Southcoast Health Family Medicine827 American Legion Hwy, Westport, MA 02790 Directions (508) 636-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Luc is by far one of the best doctors in southcoast. Shes compassionate, thorough, so sweet and empathetic. I dont kno what I wud do without her!
About Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770765505
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
