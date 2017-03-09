Overview

Dr. Suzel Hall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at ENT Specialists Of Shady Grove in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.