Overview

Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine-Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Zentko works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.