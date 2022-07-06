Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zentko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine-Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
1
TCAVI Lake City Office3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9720
3
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9719
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was a patient of Dr Zentko’s for several years, then had a change in insurance. The new physicians at UF complimented her thoroughness (for both obtaining multiple tests and treatment strategies). I will be going back to Dr Zentko, even if I have to pay more. It was refreshing to hear from another objective source that she’s as great as I thought she was. Plus, she’s an excellent listener!
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
- 1326083254
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus - New York NY|New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania Of Philadelphia Pa
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania Of Philadelphia Pa|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine-Philadelphia, Pa
