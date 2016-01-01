Dr. Zemel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Zemel, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Zemel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Zemel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suzanne Zemel,md50 Park Pl Ste 1542, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 796-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zemel?
About Dr. Suzanne Zemel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467507681
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.