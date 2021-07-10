Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM
Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Bellevue Podiatric Physicians Pllc1609 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
I highly recommend Dr. Wilson, she is fabulous and I would give her 10 stars. I’m now almost 3 months post-op and very happy with Dr. Wilson. She “hears” me and always takes her time to respond to my questions. After surgery she gave me her personal phone # and she responded even while out on vacation. Dr. Wilson did a super job on my feet and I feel that she genuinely cares for me/her patient’s wellbeing.
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
- 1811984248
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Francis Hospital
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
