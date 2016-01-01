Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Walker, MD
Dr. Suzanne Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr Betty Shabazz Health Center999 Blake Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Directions (718) 277-8303
Ms Family Medicine Health Care PC24108 140Th Ave, Rosedale, NY 11422 Directions (718) 949-0146
MS Family Medicine1103 Stewart Ave Ste 210, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 794-2200
- 4 55 E 52nd St Ste BR200, New York, NY 10055 Directions (646) 310-0800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356406805
- NY- Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.