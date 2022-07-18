Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verbesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Verbesky works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Suzanne M Verbesky DPM349 E Northfield Rd Ste LL6, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 500-4107Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:30pm - 6:30pmThursdayClosedFriday12:30pm - 6:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Celtic Insurance Company
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Equitable
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- State Farm
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verbesky?
I've known Dr. Verbesky for a while, and yes she is a fantastic doctor. All the other reviews are accurate, smart, talented, great bedside manner. But I wanted to add just how amazing she is. She did her undergrad in the Ivy League at Columbia U (Barnard college), got a masters in neuro-immunology from Rutgers, graduated at the top of her class in podiatry in New York, was chief resident at St. Barnabas, and if that wasn't enough, I know some doctors are board certified, occasionally a doctor is dual board certified, well Dr. Verbesky isn't just board certified, isn't just double board certified or even triple board certified, she's quadruple board certified, two of them in foot surgery! So yeah, if something is wrong with your feet this is the doctor you need to see.
About Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245444835
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Barnard College, Columbia University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verbesky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verbesky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verbesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verbesky works at
Dr. Verbesky speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Verbesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verbesky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verbesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verbesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.