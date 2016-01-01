See All Family Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Suzanne Turner, MD

Family Medicine
4 (60)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Turner works at Vine Medical Associates in Roswell, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vine Medical Associates
    11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 290, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 446-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Insomnia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Insomnia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Insomnia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Heart Beat
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adolescent Cancer
Adverse Drug Reactions
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyloidosis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angina
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Appendicitis
Arenavirus
Arrhythmias
Arteriosclerosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration Pneumonia
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrophic Vaginitis
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autonomic Neuropathy
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Behavioral Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Loss
Bradycardia
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breathing Disorders
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Burning Mouth Syndrome
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Treatment Complications
Canker Sore
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cat Scratch Disease
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Trauma
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chickenpox
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Vulvar Pain
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Colic
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Common Cold
Compulsive Gambling
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult
Congestive Heart Failure
Conn's Syndrome
Connective Tissue Disorders
Constipation
Constitutional Growth Delay
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corneal Scar
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Croup
Cushing's Syndrome
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Cystitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia
Dengue Fever
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Developmental Delay
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diphtheria
Dislocated Joint
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Eating Disorders
Edema
Elbow Pain
Electrolyte Disorders
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Endocrine Disorders
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Epiglottitis
Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Eye Disease
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Growth
Facial Diseases and Disorders
Facial Palsy
Fall
Febrile Convulsion
Female Infertility
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fibromyomas
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Functional Dyspepsia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroenteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
German Measles Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypohydration Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Icterus Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Lead Poisoning Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis) Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malaria Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Mumps Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon