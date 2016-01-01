Dr. Suzanne Trupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Trupin, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Trupin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Trupin works at
Locations
Womens Health Practice2125 S Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 356-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Trupin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Usc/Lac Womens Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trupin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trupin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trupin works at
Dr. Trupin has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trupin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.