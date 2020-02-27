Overview

Dr. Suzanne Strubel-Lagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School|Dartmouth-Brown Medical School Joint Program and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Strubel-Lagan works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.