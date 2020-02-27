Dr. Suzanne Strubel-Lagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strubel-Lagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Strubel-Lagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Strubel-Lagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School|Dartmouth-Brown Medical School Joint Program and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
1
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0112
2
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands4650 W 38th Ave Ste 215, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in for an annual exam and the process went smoothly. My waiting time was minimal, I received prompt and courteous attention from front desk and exam rooms were very very clean as always. Dr Strubel-Lagan is always on her game. She gives very informed answers to all my questions, explains steps of procedure and is always very courteous and respectful. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Suzanne Strubel-Lagan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477597854
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Dartmouth Medical School|Dartmouth-Brown Medical School Joint Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strubel-Lagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strubel-Lagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strubel-Lagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strubel-Lagan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strubel-Lagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strubel-Lagan speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Strubel-Lagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strubel-Lagan.
