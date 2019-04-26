Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
We value Dr Strickland she was able to get our daughter seizure under control when the other doctors did not she had about 30 or more a month and very bad headache after. she see our other daughterside 1 with microcephaly and ADHD, the other Autism. She she a wonderful bedside manner, kindhearted, understanding, professional. Good listener, helpful, the oldest daughter has been to her for over 10 years. I recommend Dr Strickland when anybody ask about pediatric neurologist!
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104040690
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
