Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD

Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Strickland works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 26, 2019
We value Dr Strickland she was able to get our daughter seizure under control when the other doctors did not she had about 30 or more a month and very bad headache after. she see our other daughterside 1 with microcephaly and ADHD, the other Autism. She she a wonderful bedside manner, kindhearted, understanding, professional. Good listener, helpful, the oldest daughter has been to her for over 10 years. I recommend Dr Strickland when anybody ask about pediatric neurologist!
About Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104040690
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
