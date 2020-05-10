Overview

Dr. Suzanne Storey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Fayette, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Storey works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

