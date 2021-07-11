Dr. Suzanne Spencer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Spencer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Spencer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Pebble Creek Family Dentistry LLC2100 N Main St Ste A, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 515-3787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience. I think it’s the only time I’ve been comfortable having dental work done since Dr Segabarth.
About Dr. Suzanne Spencer, DMD
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972694958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
