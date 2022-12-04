Dr. Suzanne Spadafora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadafora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Spadafora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Spadafora, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Spadafora works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Virginia PC6946 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 526-7364
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- One Net
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spadafora?
I’ve been seeing Dr Spadafora for about four years and have always found her to give thorough examinations, explain all my options, and to be very patient. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Suzanne Spadafora, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912907650
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med Center
- St Vincents Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spadafora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spadafora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spadafora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spadafora works at
Dr. Spadafora has seen patients for Warts, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spadafora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spadafora speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadafora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadafora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spadafora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spadafora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.