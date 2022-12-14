See All Interventional Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Sorof works at BANNER MEDICAL GROUP BAYWOOD MEDICAL CENTER in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Apache Junction, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Baywood
    6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 321-0181
  2. 2
    Banner Baywood Heart Hospital
    6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 854-5000
  3. 3
    Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER
    2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 733-3300
  5. 5
    Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER
    37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 394-4000
  6. 6
    CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Unstable Angina
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Unstable Angina
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Indian Health Service
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942393004
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Baylor Affiliated Hosps
    Internship
    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorof has seen patients for Heart Disease and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorof.

