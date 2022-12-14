Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD
Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
1
Banner Baywood6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-0181
2
Banner Baywood Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-5000
3
Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-5400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
4
Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 733-3300
5
Banner Ironwood Medical Center ER37000 N Gantzel Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 394-4000
6
CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 140, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 641-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Soroff is patient, kind, knowledgeable and is very thorough.. i have been going to her for many years
About Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942393004
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Baylor Affiliated Hosps
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Vermont
- Cardiology
