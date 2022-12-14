Overview

Dr. Suzanne Sorof, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Sorof works at BANNER MEDICAL GROUP BAYWOOD MEDICAL CENTER in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Apache Junction, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.