Dr. Suzanne Slonim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Slonim, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Integrative Pediatric Therapy12840 Hillcrest Rd Ste E104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 838-6440
Fibroid Institute Dallas - South1010 E Wheatland Rd Ste 200, Duncanville, TX 75116 Directions (214) 838-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Procedure went great. Doctors and and staff were very helpful and friendly
About Dr. Suzanne Slonim, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Hosp
- Lahey Clin Med Center
- University Of California Los Angeles
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Duke University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slonim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slonim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slonim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slonim speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Slonim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slonim.
