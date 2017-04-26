Dr. Suzanne Skoog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skoog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Skoog, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Skoog, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Skoog works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa Anesthesia Services Pllc8573 E Princess Dr Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 563-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skoog?
Had my 1st colonoscopy done by Dr. Skoog a couple weeks ago. Was very impressed with Doctor Skoog and her staff. Everyone was very professional, efficient and the procedure was completed "right on time" (how often does that happen) ! Highly recommend Dr. Skoog.
About Dr. Suzanne Skoog, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174598643
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skoog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skoog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skoog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skoog works at
Dr. Skoog has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skoog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skoog speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Skoog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skoog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skoog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skoog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.