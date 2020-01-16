Dr. Suzanne Schweikert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweikert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Schweikert, MD
Dr. Suzanne Schweikert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Truecare San Marcos Pharmacy150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6700
HIGHLY recommend. Must be an error (pertaining to the 1 star review w/ no text). First time visit after terrible experiences with several other GYN doctors over the years. Found her extremely knowledgable, personable, and sincerely caring. She heard and addressed several concerns. She hadn't known my fear, anxiety from previous experiences, yet her professionalism and kindness validated the difference between an excellent physician vs what I learned was negligent medical care. Can not express the amount of relief and appreciation that I now have her as my doctor. I felt inspired to write this since I also research for honest and fair experiences, and that '1' star has to be a mistake.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477560142
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
