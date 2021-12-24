See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Rogacz works at Northern VA Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Endocrinologists Inc.
    3201 Jermantown Rd Ste 250, Fairfax, VA 22030 (703) 849-8440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Hypothyroidism
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Hypothyroidism
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Essential Tremor
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Klinefelter Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause
Proteinuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 24, 2021
    Never feel rushed, Dr. Rogacz is always on time. Nice office and friendly staff. Under her care for over ten years and highly recommend her to all. She is an excellent and professional Dr. and truly cares about her patients.
    Mary Peter — Dec 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    42 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1073526703
    Education & Certifications

    Brigham Womens Hospital
    Georgetown University Hospital
    Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogacz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogacz works at Northern VA Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rogacz’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogacz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

