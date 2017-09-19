See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Madisonville, KY
Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Pikeville, Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rashidian works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Madisonville, KY with other offices in Owensboro, KY and Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists
    444 S Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 821-4444
  2. 2
    One Health Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1301 Pleasant Valley Rd # 300, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 417-7700
  3. 3
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Pain Management
    1200 Barret Blvd, Henderson, KY 42420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 826-9444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Pain Management
    3135 Zion Rd, Henderson, KY 42420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 826-9444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Owensboro Health Multicare Owensboro
    2211 Mayfair Dr Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 688-1352
  6. 6
    Summit Obstetrics Gynecology Psc
    1921 Leitchfield Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 478-5334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033315189
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford Hospital
    • University Of Pikeville, Osteopathic Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashidian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashidian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashidian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashidian has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashidian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashidian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashidian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashidian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashidian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

