Overview

Dr. Suzanne Palmieri, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Palmieri works at Orthony in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.