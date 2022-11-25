Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Tulsa Pulmonary and Allergy Consultants Inc1725 E 19th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-8381
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Dr. Dr. Olive is professional, thorough, answered all my questions with laymen terms. I will commute an hour+ to continue receiving her care. I am totally unhappy with the other departments of the Ascension St John's hospital. I spent 11 days in the hospital due to Radiology Dept outpatient biopsy where the tube wasn't in the right place and a Pet Scan wasn't used. The second Dr said it should be used. The an RN accident led to the 2nd tube being accidently being pulled out and not replaced. This led to my body filling with bubbles of air and a new tube plus a tube for vacuum had to be inserted to my same lung with cancer. Arrived to outpatient biopsy at 0800 on the 12th and released from trauma floor at 2100 on the 22nd with oxygen, nebulizer and wheelchair ordered. I am so much worse than before I was in Ascension St John's. I will not use them and now waiting for my PC to identify an oncologist as soon as Ascension StJ sends my paperwork to Dr. Krylov.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Olive has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Olive. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.