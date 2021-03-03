See All Cardiologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD

Cardiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Morton works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Berea, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 220, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
    2750 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 03, 2021
Dr. Morton is the best of both worlds in being Competent and Thorough and also Compassionate and Caring. You may disregard the negative review as "Fake News" and go ahead with confidence that she will see you and evaluate you thoroughly and refer you appropriately. I am the example in that, as I saw Dr. Morton and ended up having her recommended bypass surgery, thus I am still alive. 5 Stars Here - Two Thumbs Up.
Brian Engle — Mar 03, 2021
Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD
About Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD

  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1679591903
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Ky College Of Med
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph East

