Overview

Dr. Suzanne Morton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Morton works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Berea, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

