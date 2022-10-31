See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Suzanne Miller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Suzanne Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics
    40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

  • St. Joseph Hospital

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 31, 2022
    She is so wonderful, personable, and most of all so intelligent and knowledgeable. I have had surgery on my hamstring and my knee torn meniscus would not go to anyone but her.
    Doreen — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suzanne Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
