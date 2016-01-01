Dr. Mallouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Suzanne Mallouk MD241 Central Park W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 595-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Mallouk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- St George's University
- Hunter College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallouk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallouk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.