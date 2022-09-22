Dr. Suzanne Lutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Lutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Lutton, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.965 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 366-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lutton is an excellent doctor. She listens and addresses all of your concerns. She doesn't rush your appointment and is totally focused on you. She is extremely smart, competent, professional, nice, caring, friendly and thorough. She always has gone far and beyond helping her patients to keep them healthy. My husband and I feel incredibly fortunate to have found such a wonderful cardiologist. We trust her completely with our health. We absolutely give Dr. Lutton our highest recommendation.
About Dr. Suzanne Lutton, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013987791
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutton has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.