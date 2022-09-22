Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lutton, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lutton works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.