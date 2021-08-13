Dr. Suzanne Lucot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Lucot, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Lucot, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Suzanne R. Lucot MD Psychiatric Services LLC3104 Unionville Rd Ste 175, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-3366
Human Services Center130 W North St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 658-3578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been working with Dr Lucot to manage my meds for ADHD & depression/anxiety for 9 years. I trust her & have absolute confidence in her treatment of my issues. I have referred family members & friends to Dr Lucot’s care. She is awesome!
About Dr. Suzanne Lucot, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629110606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucot has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.