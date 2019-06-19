Dr. Suzanne Smith-Luckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Luckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Smith-Luckett, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Smith-Luckett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Roads, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith-Luckett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Medical Center250 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA 70760 Directions (225) 638-4428
-
2
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-7441
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith-Luckett?
Dr. Luckett and her assistant, Deidre, helped me heal a painful chemical burn to my eye with the utmost care and professionalism. Both were extremely personable, attentive, and prescribed an effective treatment and follow up care. I recommend Dr. Luckett and her staff to professionals seeking top quality, competent care for their vision needs.
About Dr. Suzanne Smith-Luckett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104876739
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith-Luckett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith-Luckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith-Luckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith-Luckett works at
Dr. Smith-Luckett has seen patients for Presbyopia, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith-Luckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Luckett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Luckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith-Luckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith-Luckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.