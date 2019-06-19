Overview

Dr. Suzanne Smith-Luckett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Roads, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith-Luckett works at Eye Medical Center in New Roads, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.