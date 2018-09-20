Overview

Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Babies Hosp-Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr



Dr. Li works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scleroderma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.