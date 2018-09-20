Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Babies Hosp-Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
IMUS Pediatric Center30 Prospect Ave Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 537-3214
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I chose Dr Suzanne Li for my daughter's treatment after a long and deep research. She has proved to have all the outstanding knowledge and experience about this complicated specialty. I found many publication on the matter written by her and many studies led by her. By the appointments she acts lovely talking and explaining to my daughter, and very patient answering our questions. Mrs. Vivian -her assistant- couldn't be more diligent with us, whether it is about refill prescriptions or any he
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- 1295789147
- Babies Hosp-Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
- Babies Hosp-Cpmc
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Scleroderma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.