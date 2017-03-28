Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.