Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Humboldt University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lentzsch works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.