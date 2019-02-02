Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lekson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Lekson works at West Internal Medicine And Pediatrics in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.