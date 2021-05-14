Dr. Suzanne Law, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Law, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suzanne Law, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Suzanne A. Law, D.O., P.C.G1075 N Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 238-1118Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Law is the best doctor I have ever encountered. I have worked with many doctors in my field as an oncology nurse. She personally calls asap with any new updates re: your case. She has an extremely wonderful bedside manner. Her explanations are extremely patient friendly. She is truly very involved in your care throughout your illness. Her expertise in breast reconstruction impressed not only me but also my family physician. My family and I just love her. She is very professional, friendly, knowledgeable and kind. This disease has been a shock and very tramatic to me and she has had a very kind, gentle hand guiding me through this.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
