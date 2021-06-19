Overview

Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Laskas works at Boca Raton Pediatric Associates in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.