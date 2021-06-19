Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD
Dr. Suzanne Laskas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
13th ST Office951 NW 13th St Ste 5D, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-7266
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We love Dr Laskas. I have 4 children that she took care of since birth, they are now 19, 18, 15 and 14. She always is very professional and knows her stuff! She is very direct but I love that. Will do whatever it takes to keep you well and stay healthy. My children love her to.
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902910193
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Laskas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laskas speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskas.
