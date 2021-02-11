Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lamanna, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Lamanna works at LAMANNA SUZANNE M MD OFFICE in Syracuse, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.