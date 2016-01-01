Overview

Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Kaneshiro works at SUZANNE P KANESHIRO MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.