Dr. Suzanne Kaminski, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Kaminski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Gynecology & Wellness PA2304 Wesvill Ct Ste 210, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaminsky is a wonderful doctor. She is so calm and always addresses my questions in a comforting, expertly knowledgeable way. The office staff are efficient, kind and on time. This is a very well run office in my opinion. I recently referred my daughter to Dr. Kaminsky and she loves her just as much as I do! I've had nothing but excellent care there.
About Dr. Suzanne Kaminski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760603492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
