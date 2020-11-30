See All Nephrologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD

Nephrology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Kabis works at Renal Group Central New Jersey in Somerset, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Group of Central Nj
    1350 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-2626
  2. 2
    Bio Medical Applications of South Plainfield
    2201 S Clinton Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 668-8007
  3. 3
    Somerset Dialysis Center
    240 Churchill Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 937-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Excellent, knowledgeable physician.
    debra b — Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386665628
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • U NC-NC Meml Hosp
    • U NC-NC Meml Hosp
    • Rutgers Medical School
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kabis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kabis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kabis has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

