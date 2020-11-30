Overview

Dr. Suzanne Kabis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kabis works at Renal Group Central New Jersey in Somerset, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.